China says Dalai Lama must 'thoroughly correct' his political views

Beijing: The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that the Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, must "thoroughly correct" his political views as a condition for contact with China's central government to resume.

Formal talks between China and the Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 after a failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, and his representatives have been stalled since 2010.

"With regard to contact and negotiations between the central government of China and the 14th Dalai Lama, our policy has been consistent and clear," said Lin Jian, a spokesman at China's foreign ministry.

"The key is that the 14th Dalai Lama must fundamentally reflect on and thoroughly correct his political views," Lin said at a regular ministry news conference.