'Why is Modi government opposing me in court on RTI regarding Chinese encroachment?' asks Subramanian Swamy

In November 2022, Swamy had filed an RTI asking the Home Ministry to state the extent to which "sovereign land has been acquired by People's Republic of China, across 1996 mutually agreed upon Line of Actual Control".

According to the petition, his RTI also sought to know how much of Indian "sovereign land has been lost due to further creation of buffer zones or 'no man's land' since 2014"; the number of times there has been "Chinese military incursions over Indian territory across the mutually agreed upon Line of Actual Control since 1996' and 'under what agreement or otherwise India had ceded the Aksai Chin region to China".

The BJP leader had on October 9, 2023, approached the Delhi High Court over the alleged failure of authorities over his application seeking details of 'Chinese encroachment on Indian territory' from the central government.

The senior BJP has been attacking PM Narendra Modi time and again. On July 16, he had attacked Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the terrorist attack in Doda, J&K which claimed the lives of five army personnel dead.