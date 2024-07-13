CJI D Y Chandrachud bats for legal education in regional languages

Lucknow: Chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday stressed the need for teaching law in regional languages at the universities.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU) here, the CJI said that the lawyers could put forth their point of view in a better way in Hindi also.

‘’The judges and the lawyers can understand English but the common man finds it difficult to understand and so the decisions should also be in the regional languages along with English,’’ he added.