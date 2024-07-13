CJI D Y Chandrachud bats for legal education in regional languages

Lucknow: Chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday stressed the need for teaching law in regional languages at the universities.
Speaking at the convocation ceremony at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU) here, the CJI said that the lawyers could put forth their point of view in a better way in Hindi also.
‘’The judges and the lawyers can understand English but the common man finds it difficult to understand and so the decisions should also be in the regional languages along with English,’’ he added.
He said that many of the decisions of the court were not understood by the common people as they were in English.
The CJI urged the RMLNLU to conduct the LL.B course through Hindi medium as well.
‘’Suppose someone comes from the village in your neighbourhood to the legal help centre and tells about the problems concerning land but the student will not be able to understand his problems if he (student) does not know the meaning of khasra and khatauni (khasra is number allotted to the land unit while khatauni is the number allocated to the agricultural land owners), "he added.
The CJI referred to a survey conducted in 81 colleges and said that it was found that the common people faced a lot of difficulties because of their inability to understand English.
He said that as the CJI, he had given several directions aimed at making the legal process simple and the decisions of the supreme court were being translated into different languages so that even the common people could know their content.
He said that so far 37 thousand decisions had been translated into Hindi.
The CJI urged the law students to make career in the field judicial fields rather than joining corporate sectors
Published 13 July 2024, 13:30 IST