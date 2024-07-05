CJI urges citizens to take part in special 'Lok Adalat' in Supreme Court

In a video message uploaded on the apex court’s website, the CJI said, "From the July 29 to the August 3, 2024, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities, which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Supreme Court." He said most significantly, the judges, who are dedicated to the institution of justice, are concerned about the large backlog of cases.