Climbing old heights: Bachendri Pal celebrates 40th anniversary of Mt Everest Summit at Base Camp

Pal, who has kept in touch with almost all people associated with the 1984 expedition, wrote a glowing tribute to Pande, the MD of Himex Nepal on her official Insta account on Friday evening and thanked him for his “kind words and unwavering support to the EBC team” and said, “Your support means a lot to all of us as we honour this remarkable milestone.”

In fact, he is not the only one Pal is still in touch with the family of Nepal’s late Sherpa Ang Dorjee, who was part of the 1984 expedition. His daughter, Asmita Dorjee, who climbed Mt Everest last year, is also part of the expedition “to be with her and sharing emotional moments and recollecting the memorable trip 40 years ago.”

The other members of the group would return via Lukla two days later but Pal and Negi-Deoskar plan to stay put at Namche Bazar for the ‘Everest Marathon’ that will be held on May 29 to mark the first summit of the world’s tallest mountain in 1953.