CM Kejriwal 'kingpin' of excise scam, worked in collusion with his ministers, AAP leaders: ED to SC

The ED said in its affidavit, "The accused, by his conduct, has himself contributed and aided the investigating officer regarding the existence of the necessity to arrest, apart from the material in possession of the IO, to form the satisfaction that the petitioner is guilty of the offence of money laundering."

Terming Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest as 'devoid of merit' and liable to be dismissed, the ED said the material that formed the basis for the satisfaction of the investigating officer for arresting him had been perused by different courts.