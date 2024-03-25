JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coast Guard evacuates five fishermen from sinking boat off Porbandar coast

The Indian Coast Guard swiftly responded to an SOS call yesterday, rescuing five fishermen from the sinking fishing boat Premsagar.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 05:58 IST

Follow Us

The Indian Coast Guard swiftly responded to an SOS call yesterday, rescuing five fishermen from the sinking fishing boat Premsagar.

The mid-sea rescue operation took place approximately 50 kilometres from Gujarat's Porbandar, news agency ANI reported.

In response to the distress call, ICG Ship C-16 was promptly dispatched from Porbandar. Medical assistance was extended to the rescued fishermen, who were subsequently entrusted to the care of the Fisheries Association by the Coast Guard.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 March 2024, 05:58 IST)
India NewsGujaratPorbandarIndian Coast GuardCoast Guard

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT