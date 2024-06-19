Colliers identifies 17 tier-II/III cities as next realty hotspots

Based on the penetration of infrastructural development, digitisation, tourism and the altered landscape of office space, a report by Colliers released on Tuesday, has found 17 towns that hold the potential for becoming “high-impact emerging real estate hotspots” in the next 5-6 years. Remarkably, they are spread across the different regions of the country, presenting a picture of equitable growth.

Of the 100 emerging cities Colliers evaluated for this report, it found 30 high-growth ones, where real estate development is expected to strengthen in the medium to long term.

Seventeen cities experiencing accelerating growth in the sector propelled by three or more asset classes. Factors enabling these places to evolve into satellite towns include the availability of technology, digital penetration, start-up ecosystem, skilled talent pool, infrastructure, proximity to established office markets and also being pilgrimage destinations.