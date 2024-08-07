Confident she will come back stronger to arena: Rahul Gandhi on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday urged the government to make all efforts to appeal against Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics, with party leader Rahul Gandhi expressing confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena.
In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.
She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India's pride, Vinesh Phogat defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons.
"She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics. It is extremely distressing of what she must be going through," Kharge said in a post on X.
"The government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the @iocmedia and provide justice to our champion. We are with you Vinesh Phogat and our prayers are with you. Your courage is forever inspiring. We believe that you will return to the ring with greater determination," he said.
Terming wrestler Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics as "unfortunate", Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hoped the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and expressed confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country."
"Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength," the former Congress chief said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed Phogat for "giving strength to millions of dreams" with her "incredible journey" and expressed confidence that she will come back even stronger.
"I have seen your courage, hard work and dedication. You were fighting for the dreams of millions of girls of the country in the Olympic arena. Your brilliant game has given wings to the dreams of millions of girls who come from small towns, struggle with all the challenges, fight the system, defeat adverse circumstances and aspire to reach big stages. Your brilliant game filled the entire country with pride," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.
"The position you have reached through your tireless hard work fighting all the challenges was not easy. This incredible journey of yours has given strength to millions of dreams," she said.
The Congress leader said that in this difficult time, crores of people of the country are standing with her with the same enthusiasm as they were during the entire competition.
"My sister, do not consider yourself alone and remember that you were our champion and you will always be our champion. I have full faith that you will come back even stronger," Priyanka Gandhi