Confident she will come back stronger to arena: Rahul Gandhi on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

"She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics. It is extremely distressing of what she must be going through," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The government should make all efforts to make an appeal with the @iocmedia and provide justice to our champion. We are with you Vinesh Phogat and our prayers are with you. Your courage is forever inspiring. We believe that you will return to the ring with greater determination," he said.

Terming wrestler Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics as "unfortunate", Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hoped the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and expressed confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country."

"Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed Phogat for "giving strength to millions of dreams" with her "incredible journey" and expressed confidence that she will come back even stronger.