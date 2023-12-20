Why BJP MP who facilitated entry of intruders into LS not yet been questioned, asks Cong

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It has been exactly a week since the very serious security breach in the Lok Sabha shocked the nation. The prime minister, home minister and the Lok Sabha speaker say that an investigation has started. So be it."

"But why is it that even after seven days BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned?" he posed.