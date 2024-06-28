Congress always 'disrespected' Constitution, says BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in Parliament

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, claiming that Narendra Modi was a unanimous choice of the BJP while Jawaharlal Nehru was not for the post of Prime Minister and that Mallikarjun Kharge became party chief only because he was Sonia Gandhi's candidate.

Initiating the debate, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also said that the Constitution always came under attack whenever the Congress was in power and cited several instances, including the "changes" made in the Preamble to include words like 'secular'. The Congress is now talking about protecting the Constitution but it had always "disrespected" it in letter and spirit, he said.

He said Congress leaders were saying that Modi cannot be compared with Nehru while emphasising that they believe both cannot be compared.