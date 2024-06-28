Congress always 'disrespected' Constitution, says BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in Parliament

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, claiming that Narendra Modi was a unanimous choice of the BJP while Jawaharlal Nehru was not for the post of Prime Minister and that Mallikarjun Kharge became party chief only because he was Sonia Gandhi's candidate.
Initiating the debate, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also said that the Constitution always came under attack whenever the Congress was in power and cited several instances, including the "changes" made in the Preamble to include words like 'secular'. The Congress is now talking about protecting the Constitution but it had always "disrespected" it in letter and spirit, he said.
He said Congress leaders were saying that Modi cannot be compared with Nehru while emphasising that they believe both cannot be compared.
He said Modi became the prime ministerial candidate through the support of all, while claiming Nehru was not even a candidate for Prime Ministership at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and received zero votes.
On Ayodhya, he said the Opposition has been saying that the BJP lost in Ayodhya, Basti, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Ramtek, and Rameshwaram, which are places associated with Lord Ram. "Those who used to ask for proof of Ram's existence are now providing proof of Ram's existence from the north to the south," he said.
With the Congress making social justice a big plank, Trivedi said Nehru did not implement the Kaka Kalelkar report on reservation for backward classes in class one jobs while former PM Rajiv Gandhi had, in Parliament, spoken against the implementation of reservation as per the Mandal Commission recommendations.
Ironically, he said Rahul Gandhi is talking about protecting the Constitution and reservation.
On the just concluded elections, he said the Congress could not surpass three-digit figures even in their third attempt.
"After the election, see the shine on their faces. It feels like they have achieved a great accomplishment. It is the happiness of a student who frequently fails and manages to pass through grace marks," he said.
Published 28 June 2024, 13:12 IST