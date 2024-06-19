Congress announces nation-wide protests on June 21 against irregularities in NEET

In his letter, Venugopal said there is an urgent need to address the numerous complaints and concerns surrounding this year’s NEET and the results have been marred by “allegations of irregularities and paper leaks”.

“There are significant concerns over inflated marks and irregularities and awarding grace marks without disclosing the methodology further raises doubts. The examination has been plagued by technical glitches, malpractice, and unfair means in certain test centres,” he said.

Organised corruption is evident from arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, “revealing a pattern of malpractice in BJP-ruled states”, he alleged in his letter on Tuesday.

Referring to the Supreme Court highlighting the issue, he said such irregularities undermine the credibility of the examination process and jeopardise the future of countless students. He said Congress had promised to secure the future of youth by enforcing strict laws against paper leaks.

On Tuesday, Rahul questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "maintaining silence" on the "tampering with the future" of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET examination.

"The arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly show that there has been organised corruption in the examination in a planned manner and these BJP ruled states have become the epicentre of paper leak...While fulfilling the responsibility of the opposition, we are committed to formulate such tough policies by strongly raising the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament and putting pressure on the government," he said.