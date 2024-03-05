Congress asks if ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ includes Vijay Mallya, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Tuesday sought clarification from the BJP whether fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya were also in “Modi ka parivar”.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera raised the issue at a press conference here after BJP leaders suffixed "Modi ka Parivar" to their names on their social media profiles, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.

Khera asked, "Were not Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Pawan Singh, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya also Modi ka parivar?”

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri singer-actor who withdrew his name as BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate from West Bengal’s Asansol seat on Sunday. West Bengal’s ruling TMC alleged that many of his songs were crude and depicted women in a vulgar way.