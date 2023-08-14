'Highway to Hell': Congress attacks BJP over CAG reports on ballooning road project costs

Armed with CAG reports that “exposed the sheer corruption and incompetence” in road projects, the Congress on Monday trained its guns on the Narendra Modi-led government, claiming that the BJP dispensation was taking the nation on a ride along the “Highway to Hell” and asked whether the Prime Minister will take action against Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over ballooning costs of road projects.

The attack on Modi and his government came days after the tabling of audit reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in Parliament, which pointed out irregularities in the Bharatmala projects, toll collection and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The Congress asked whether Modi would break his silence on corruption in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday.