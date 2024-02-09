Congress, BJP 'papers' mere electoral exercise, says Mayawati, calls it 'narrow politics'

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday termed the trading of accusations between BJP and Congress over their handling of economy nothing but a self-serving exercise and wondered whether public welfare is possible amid such 'narrow politics.' 'The trading of allegations between the BJP and the Congress, and proving each other wrong through a 'white paper' and 'black paper' ahead of the Lok Sabha election is nothing but an exercise done for electoral gain,' Mayawati said in a statement in Hindi.