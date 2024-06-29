Congress confused, has no agenda; BJP to form govt on its own in Haryana: Dharmendra Pradhan

Attacking the Congress, he said, "From their attitude in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha over the last two days, we feel the Congress party has made up its mind to become a political outfit which creates obstruction rather than becoming a constructive opposition."

Referring to the election of the Lok Sabha speaker, Pradhan said since the NDA has a majority, it was but that the speaker will be from the ruling coalition. "But in this too, they (Congress) created a contest. I think this issue is not a small thing," he added.