Congress demands apology from PM Modi over non sale of rice to Karnataka govt

New Delhi: With the government all set to resume the selling of rice by FCI to states under Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS-D), Congress on Friday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disallowing sale of rice to Karnataka last year, which it alleged was to create hindrance in implementing its poll promise.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh also asked whether Modi will apologise to taxpayers for inflating the food subsidy by Rs 16-18,000 crore by stopping the sale of excess rice stock to Karnataka and other states through OMSS-D.

Ramesh’s remarks came following reports that the government was going to resume the sale of rice under OMSS-D, which was stopped in June last year. Following the order, the Food Corporation of India cancelled the order placed by Karnataka with the Congress alleging that it was done with the sole intention of disrupting the ‘Anna Bhagya Scheme’.