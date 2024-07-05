Congress demands apology from PM Modi over non sale of rice to Karnataka govt

New Delhi: With the government all set to resume the selling of rice by FCI to states under Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS-D), Congress on Friday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disallowing sale of rice to Karnataka last year, which it alleged was to create hindrance in implementing its poll promise.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh also asked whether Modi will apologise to taxpayers for inflating the food subsidy by Rs 16-18,000 crore by stopping the sale of excess rice stock to Karnataka and other states through OMSS-D.
Ramesh’s remarks came following reports that the government was going to resume the sale of rice under OMSS-D, which was stopped in June last year. Following the order, the Food Corporation of India cancelled the order placed by Karnataka with the Congress alleging that it was done with the sole intention of disrupting the ‘Anna Bhagya Scheme’.
He said it was the Karnataka government’s determination and proactiveness that allowed it to continue the scheme through a cash transfer of Rs 170 per month for each beneficiary. For each beneficiary, Congress had promised an extra 5 kg rice.
Ramesh alleged that the claims made by the Modi government last year about depleted rice stocks owing to poor monsoon and high prices to justify its discontinuation of the sale of rice through OMSS(D) scheme were “blatantly false”.
“A year later, evidence has emerged showing that this vendetta-driven decision not only deprived the people of Karnataka of an additional five kg of rice through the Anna Bhagya Guarantee, but also increased India's food subsidy bill by tens of thousands of crores,” Ramesh said in a statement.
“Will the Prime Minister, who withdrew his 'Aashirwaad' (blessings) to Karnataka after the state voted in a Congress government in May 2023, apologise to the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka for disrespecting their mandate and obstructing their democratically elected state government from implementing its schemes?” he asked.
Ramesh also asked whether the 17 BJP MPs and the 2 JD(S) MPs elected from Karnataka and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi seek fair compensation from the union India for the "injustice" done to the poorest of poor in Karnataka.
Published 05 July 2024, 13:21 IST