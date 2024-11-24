Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress demands discussion on Adani, Manipur strife in all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament

The Opposition party also sought a discussion on the Manipur issue, pollution in north India and train accidents.
Amrita Madhukalya
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 06:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 06:53 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsParliamentGautam AdaniWinter Session

Follow us on :

Follow Us