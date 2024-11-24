Congress demands discussion on Adani, Manipur strife in all-party meet ahead of winter session of Parliament

<p>New Delhi: At the customary all-party meeting held on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament convened by the government, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>has demanded that there be discussions on the Manipur strife, bribery charges against the Adani group as well as air pollution in north India. </p><p>Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, in response, said that the agenda of each house will be taken up by the respective Business Advisory Committees. He urged all the parties to help in the smooth running of Parliament.</p><p>The meeting was chaired by Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, with BJP president and union health minister J P Nadda, union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and minister of state for parliamentary affairs L Murugan attending from the ruling party’s side. The Congress was represented by Rajya Sabha MPs Pramod Tiwari and Jairam Ramesh and Lok Sabha members Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh. While the Trinamool Congress remained absent, the CPI was represented by its Rajya Sabha floor leader P Sandosh Kumar. </p>.Centre issues guidelines for disability reservation to ensure uniformity.<p>After the meeting, Tiwari told reporters that before the Winter session, the Congress has urged the government that they take up the Adani issue. “The US Department of Justice in New York has taken cognisance that a major industrial house here is not only controlling the industry but also controlling the government. As per the reports, the Adani Group has given bribes worth about Rs 2300 crore to the ruling party leaders and officials for various industries related to solar energy,” he said, adding that the government must issue a statement on the matter. </p><p>In response to whether the government will take up the Adani issue, Rijiju told reporters that the BACs will decide. “The respective Business Advisory Committees of the Houses will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament with consent from Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha chairperson,” the Parliamentary Affairs minister said. </p><p>Tiwari also said that they have asked for the Manipur strife and air pollution to be taken up. “We have asked for the Manipur strife to be discussed, the situation is now completely out of control. This government does not have the political will – ‘baaton, kaaato’ (divide and kill) is their only mantra. Rapes and murders are taking place and the law seems to be absent, but they are not removing the CM and the PM has decided to not step foot there,” he said. </p><p>Tiwari said that rising unemployment and the severe air pollution in North India are other issues the Congress is keen on being taken up. </p><p>The CPI, in a statement, said that they will take up the union government’s “step-motherly treatment” with Kerala. “Despite the massive tragedy of landslides that struck regions in the Wayanad district, the Union government is hiding behind technicalities instead of rushing relief amount… The 16th Finance Commission must determine the devolution of taxes to states in a federal spirit,” the CPI’s statement read. </p><p>The Winter Session of Parliament, which is set to begin on Monday, will go on till December 20. The government will also celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day, with a Joint Session of both Houses in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan. For this session, the government has listed 16 bills including the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill.</p>