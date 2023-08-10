Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah

Shah said in the speech that it was the Modi government which ensured that she got a home and benefited from various government schemes, a claim rubbished by the Congress through a tweet in which it posted a video of Kalawati saying that Rahul had helped her tide over poverty.

Rahul had visited her house in 2008 after her husband committed suicide following a farm crisis in Maharashtra's Vidarbha.

Tagore said in his notice that Shah has breached Parliamentary privilege by not upholding the sanctity of accurate and truthful information while addressing the House.

"The issue in question pertains to a statement made by the Home Affairs in Lok Sabha yesterday i e. 09.08.2023, wherein he provided details of facilities purportedly extended by the Government at the house of Kalawati, a farmer's widow from Maharashtra. However, to the utter dismay of the concerned us this statement has been vehemently refuted by the concerned Smt Kalawati herself to media channels who has explicitly stated that the modi Government has not provided any such facilities for the past eight years instead Sh Rahul gandhi helped her in building her house," he alleged.