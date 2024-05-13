Congress holding PM Modi responsible for Nehru's mistakes: Jaishankar on China issue

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Congress holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for the mistakes made by first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru when making comments on China while believing the party has no culpability for the past acts.

On Chinese belligerence in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, Jaishankar said Indian land was taken by China between 1958 and 1962, and some of it before 1958 as well.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar said it is "very very sad" to "gun down your own forces". "When you keep saying land taken by China, it was lost in 1962. I see efforts made to mislead the country," he said in response to a question at a news conference here.