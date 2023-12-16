Congress, I.N.D.I.A parties trying to shield perpetrators of Parliament security breach: BJP

The BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress and said, "Rahul Gandhi never disappoints; always talks trash. For the record, unemployment in India is at 3.2 per cent, the lowest in six years."

"Instead, Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I Alliance leaders must explain the close linkages of those involved in the Parliament breach with Congress, TMC, and CPI(M). Rahul Gandhi, in particular, must clarify his association with Asim Sarode, who was part of Bharat Jodo Yatra and has offered to provide legal aide to the intruders," he added in a post in 'X'.