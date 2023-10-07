Congress leader moves court over BJP's 'Ravan' poster on Rahul Gandhi

The post by the BJP accompanying the poster said, “The new age Ravan is here. He is evil. Anti-dharma. Anti-Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat.”

Soros, a Hungarian-born American financier, philanthropist, and activist, had come under fire from the BJP after he made critical comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group.