Congress, NC, PDP responsible for fake encounters in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Accusing Congress, National Conference (NC) and PDP of staging fake encounters and handing over guns in the young hands, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only stopped such encounters but also ended terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Launching a tirade against the Congress, the NC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he said that these parties are responsible for promoting terrorism and handing over guns in the hands of young boys.
“On the pretext of security, our Kashmiri youths were exploited. I want to ask Farooq Abdullah and the PDP as to under whose rule most of the fake encounters took place? And who fired on the children of Kashmir, handed over guns to them,” he asked.
“These are the three parties responsible for all this. Today terrorism is on deathbed, stone pelting, strike calls and street protests are a history. Modiji has handed over laptops in the hands of youth who were earlier holding stones,” the Home Minister said while addressing an election rally in Paloura area of Jammu.
Stating that this was the change they brought to Kashmir, Shah reminded Mehbooba Mufti of her words that “no one in Kashmir will hold tricolour if Article 370 is revoked.”
“Today, Article 370 is buried forever and yet Tiranga is flying high with dignity and honour,” he said.
Shah, the formidable architect of the BJP’s election strategy, also hinted that the saffron party may not field candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir.
“The BJP is in no haste as it knows that the lotus will bloom on its own in the Valley with the love of people. I want to clear the misgivings being created among Kashmiri youths that the BJP wants to take the land of Kashmir by force. The BJP is not among those who occupy land by force but believes in winning the hearts of people,” he said.
However, he urged people of Kashmir, especially youth, not to vote for parties like Congress, NC and PDP.
On holding of much awaited Assembly elections in J&K, the Home Minister said there will be no delay and it will be held as per the directions of the Supreme Court. On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to hold J&K Assembly polls by September 30, 2024.
The Union Territory is without any elected government since June 19, 2018 when BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing deteriorating security situation in the erstwhile state.