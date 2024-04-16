Congress, NC, PDP responsible for fake encounters in Kashmir: Amit Shah

“The BJP is in no haste as it knows that the lotus will bloom on its own in the Valley with the love of people. I want to clear the misgivings being created among Kashmiri youths that the BJP wants to take the land of Kashmir by force. The BJP is not among those who occupy land by force but believes in winning the hearts of people,” he said.

However, he urged people of Kashmir, especially youth, not to vote for parties like Congress, NC and PDP.

On holding of much awaited Assembly elections in J&K, the Home Minister said there will be no delay and it will be held as per the directions of the Supreme Court. On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to hold J&K Assembly polls by September 30, 2024.

The Union Territory is without any elected government since June 19, 2018 when BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing deteriorating security situation in the erstwhile state.