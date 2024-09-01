Congress preparing ‘rapid response teams’ of lawyers to help party workers, activists

Singhvi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the reconstituted Law, Human Rights and RTI Cell, which was also attended by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, Congress Working Committee member Syed Naseer Hussain, and AICC Secretary Vineet Punia.

The seven-member senior panel of the department, which was constituted on August 17, also includes senior leaders Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha, and KTS Tulsi while a 11-member Executive panel has Muhammad Ali Khan as Secretary.

After the meeting, Singhvi said the Department will be “organised, structural and decentralised” and as per initial plans, will go down to the district level where teams are set up. He said there will be rapid response teams across the country besides a special focus on tackling fake news.

The immediate task would be to address issues related to the upcoming Assembly elections, he said.

Functionaries in the department said they are in the process of expanding the legal team of the party across the country, besides reaching out to members of the legal fraternity, as well as l