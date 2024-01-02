Congress raises Rs 10 cr in 2 weeks through crowdfunding ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore through crowdfunding campaign in the first two weeks of its launch ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the online donation campaign launched by the party on December 18 has crossed the Rs 100 million (Rs 10 crore) mark in the New Year.

New Year, New Milestones – We just crossed Rs 10 crores in 2 weeks. As 2024 unfolds, we at the Indian National Congress are thrilled to share two significant achievements: Celebrating 138 Years of Service: Our journey in serving our great nation has now spanned 138 remarkable years. Phenomenal Success in Online Donations: Our online donation campaign (https://donateinc.in) marks culmination of 2nd week with a groundbreaking milestone. We’ve raised a whopping Rs 100 Million (Rs 10 crore),” Maken said in a post on X.