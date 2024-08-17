Congress reshuffle in poll-bound states with eye on attracting new sections, keeping seniors happy

New Delhi: Congress has signalled the initiation of the much-awaited organisational changes starting with poll-bound states, where new leadership has been inducted with an eye on attracting new sections to the party and keeping influential leaders happy.

On Friday night, party president Mallikarjun Kharge cleared the deck for changes announcing new leadership in Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, besides elevating senior leaders to the national level and appointing a working president from a minority community in Maharashtra.

Some other states will also see changes, while at the national level, new AICC Secretaries are likely to be appointed soon.

In Jharkhand, where Assembly polls are due later this year, Congress replaced Rajesh Thakur with Keshav Mahto Kamlesh with an aim to minimise the advantage of the Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), an ally of BJP.

Congress sources said BJP always benefitted when AJSU joined hands with them as Sudesh Mahto managed to bring in Mahto community votes to the NDA and with the elevation of former minister Kamlesh, they hope to clip BJP’s prospects.