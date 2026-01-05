<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday said the Supreme Court order denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case is a "big slap" on the Congress' face and demanded that the opposition party apologise for supporting the "tukde-tukde gang".</p>.<p>Calling Khalid and Imam the "poster boys" of divisive forces in India, the BJP claimed that the Congress ecosystem was projecting them as "innocent victims" to protect them.</p>.'It is unfortunate': Umar Khalid's father on Supreme Court bail denial.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case.</p>.<p>Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)".</p>.<p>"The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Prima facie allegations are true," he said.</p>.<p>The Congress must apologise for its support to the "tukde-tukde gang, from Afzal to Umar and Sharjeel", Poonawalla said.</p>.<p>BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed the apex court's decision a "big slap" on the face of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress ecosystem, alleging that they portrayed "tukde-tukde poster boys Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as innocent victims".</p>.<p>In the court of public opinion and the court of law, Gandhi's "urban Naxals" stand defeated, he charged.</p>.<p>Bhandari said, "Will the Congress apologise to the nation to project tukde-tukde forces inimical to India as victims?" </p>