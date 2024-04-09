Congress slams Amit Shah for giving 'clean chit' to China on 'encroachment' on Indian soil

He further added, "Now, the only man who can give the Prime Minister competition in lying and falsifying facts - his Home Minister - has also given a clean chit to China. He has claimed that China 'couldn't encroach a single inch of land' under the Modi government'."

"These are the facts that the PM and HM are denying -- China has occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian soil. China has taken over 26 out of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh. China has built complete villages 50-60km deep inside Arunachal Pradesh, a fact confirmed by satellite imagery and raised by BJP MP Tapir Gao on the floor of the Lok Sabha," the Congress leader said.

"This is the reality of the prime minister’s 'Lal Aankh' -- cowardly statements that insult our soldiers and martyrs by giving a clean chit to China," Ramesh said.

"Each time the BJP gives a clean chit to China, they make it harder for India to deal with China's illegal encroachment. In our Nyay Patra (manifesto), the Congress Party has clearly acknowledged the occupation of land and the threat posed by China, and articulated a clear plan to strengthen our defence," he said.

From June 4 onwards, the Chinese encroachment on Indian soil will be halted decisively, Ramesh asserted, referring to the Lok Sabha election results date.