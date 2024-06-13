Congress slams Centre over NEET exam issue, says anger over it will 'reverberate inside Parliament'

Was the NEET question paper leaked, as indicated by several media and social media reports and a FIR filed by a student in Patna, he asked.

"Were the results of the NEET-UG paper released ten days earlier than anticipation, on June 4th instead of June 14th so that they would coincide with the Lok Sabha Election results and attract less media attention?" he said.

Since 2019, there haven't been more than three toppers in any year of NEET-UG, which is the single gateway for admission to all MBBS programmes in the country, Ramesh pointed out.

"In 2019 and 2020, there was one topper each. There were three toppers in 2021, one in 2022, and two last year. How did not one or two, but 67 students achieve a perfect score of 720 in 2024? 44 of them benefitted from the grace marks - but that still leaves us with 23 toppers, eleven times higher than last year. What changed this year?" he said.

"How do multiple NEET-UG 2024 toppers, all belonging to the same state, have similar roll numbers? Were they from the same examination center?" Ramesh said.