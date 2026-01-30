Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress slams government over attempt to bring private players into Nicobar project

Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Centre is moving on its ambitious plan to develop the ICTT project, in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, in a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 08:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndia PoliticsJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us