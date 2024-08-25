Congress, SP, JD(U) & AAP voice support for Palestinian cause

New Delhi: Members of several parties, including the Congress, SP, JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party, on Sunday condemned Israel's "brutal assault" on Palestinians in its war against Hamas and asked the Indian government to work to ensure peace and justice for the victims.

Samajwadi Party MPs Javed Ali and Mohibbulah, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi and Congress' Danish Ali were among those who joined Mohammad Makram Balawi, Secretary General of League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, a pro-Palestinian body, at a meeting here to convey their support for Palestinians.

Balawi spoke in detail about Israel's alleged violation of international laws by targeting civilians and said more than half of those killed in its attacks were women and children.