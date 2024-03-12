Congress spreading lies on CAA: Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A day after notifying rules for the contentious amendments to the citizenship law, union home minister, Amit Shah who was in Hyderabad said Congress leaders have been 'spreading lies' about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing party workers Vijay Sankalp Sammelan meeting on Tuesday Amit Shah said that CAA was aimed at giving citizenship not to snatch it away. He asked the BJP workers to thwart the propaganda by opposition parties on CAA.

"Congress, Majlis and BRS opposed our move to grant citizenship to the persecuted minorities through CAA. The Modi government is granting citizenship to scores of persecuted Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Hindus from three neighbouring countries, thus fulfilling their dream of living a dignified life," he said.

He added that in 2019, people doubted BJP's manifesto. "However, Modi Ji's 10 years have been a decade of fulfilled promises. We had promised construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370, abolishing triple talaq, reservation for women in legislatures, CAA. Due to appeasement and vote bank politics, Congress kept opposing our initiatives. Despite that, we fulfilled our promises," added Amit Shah.