Congress to hold rally against 'vote chori' in Delhi on December 14

At the rally, the Congress is expected to highlight the signatures it collected against 'vote chori' since September after Rahul held his first press conference on 'vote chori' in August.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 07:10 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 07:10 IST
