Congress will get clear majority in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan was held on Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

"All have seen what kind of provocative langauge they used in the campaign but they could not play the religion card. People have rejected them and the Congress is going to get a clear majority in Rajasthan," Gehlot told reporters here.

"The prime minister, (Union) home minister, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and Union ministers used such language in Rajasthan which could have provoked anger, but the people of Rajasthan did not care about it," he added.