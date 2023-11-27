JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress will get clear majority in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

The chief minister said there was an undercurrent in favour of the Congress and there was no anti-incumbency factor in the state.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 10:34 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed confidence that the Congress will get a clear majority in the assembly elections held last week. The votes will be counted on December 3.

He alleged that BJP leaders had used provocative language in their campaign and tried to play the religion card, but people rejected them.

Polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan was held on Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

"All have seen what kind of provocative langauge they used in the campaign but they could not play the religion card. People have rejected them and the Congress is going to get a clear majority in Rajasthan," Gehlot told reporters here.

"The prime minister, (Union) home minister, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and Union ministers used such language in Rajasthan which could have provoked anger, but the people of Rajasthan did not care about it," he added.

The chief minister said there was an undercurrent in favour of the Congress and there was no anti-incumbency factor in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 November 2023, 10:34 IST)
India NewsCongressAshok GehlotPTIRajasthan News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT