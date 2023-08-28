Consensus on outcome document eludes G20 as summit day nears

There are only three more G20 meetings scheduled to be held before the summit. The G20 Sherpas will to have a meeting in New Delhi from September 3 to 6, when they will make a last attempt to iron out differences over the outcome document or the New Delhi Declaration proposed to be adopted by the leaders of the member nations at the end of the summit. The finance deputies – the Secretary (Economic Affairs) of the Government of India and his equivalents – will meet between September 5 and 6 and again join the G20 Sherpas in a joint meeting on September 6.

The roundtable of the Chief Science Advisors of the G20 nations could not escape the long shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The meeting, like all the G20 conclaves held during India’s G20 presidency, ended without consensus on the outcome document.

The Western nations insisted that the document must have a paragraph, noting that most of the G20 members strongly condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine and stressed that the conflict was causing “immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks”.

Russia, however, objected to the inclusion of the paragraph, arguing that it did not conform to the G20 mandate.

China too did not support the inclusion of the paragraph on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that the G20 Chief Science Advisors’ Roundtable was not the right forum to discuss geopolitical issues.

Even the meeting of the G20 Culture Ministers in Varanasi last week saw the representatives of the US, the UK and other western nations insisting on the inclusion of the paragraph on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Russia and China objecting to it.