Conspiracy against Kejriwal, anything can happen to him in jail: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal has filed an application that he be provided insulin and medicines. A day earlier, she alleged that there was a plot to kill Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in prison, a charge rejected by the Tihar jail authorities.

"Why are the Centre, Enforcement Directorate and Tihar (administration) opposing it? We heard of such things were done to inmates before Independence. This is a big conspiracy," she said on Friday.

"Under which legal provision did the Tihar administration share (Kejriwal's health-related information) with the Enforcement Directorate (ED)? The probe agency has only one job -- to investigate money laundering. Did AAP mix cash in his rotis? Why were details shared with ED? Why did ED file these in court?" Atishi asked.

On Thursday, the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type-2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

Senior BJP leader and South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit back at the AAP, claiming the party was trying to take 'political advantage' of Kejriwal's health condition.

Bidhuri, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, suggested that the chief minister, lodged in Tihar Jail, be given food only on the advice of an expert dietician.

AAP leader Singh said the Delhi chief minister takes insulin for diabetes.

If insulin is not given on time, a diabetic person can die, he said and asked, "Why is his (Kejriwal's) life being played with at the behest of the BJP and why is insulin not being provided to him?"