<p>The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued an advisory to the political parties on using AI-generated content during election campaign. </p><p>As per the directive issued, the AI content should have AI label covering 10% of visible display area and parties should maintain internal records related to AI content.</p><p>"The misuse of hyper-realistic synthetically generated information, including depicting political leaders making electorally sensitive messages, is contaminating the level-playing field in the electoral arena, disrupting fair and equal conditions for all political participants..." read the advisory.</p>