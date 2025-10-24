Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Contaminating level-playing field: EC issues advisory to political parties on using AI-generated content

As per the directive issued, the AI content should have AI label covering 10% of visible display area and parties should maintain internal records related to AI content.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 16:08 IST
India NewsElection Commission of IndiaArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us