COP28: India’s pursuit for climate justice continues

Two decades before the annual UN climate summit turned into a glitzy affair with a large number of heads of the states and governments posing for a family portrait, New Delhi hosted the eighth Conference of Parties (COP8) in 2002 attended largely by officials and environment ministers from a few nations.

What, however, remains common between the low-key summit in New Delhi and the ostentatious one in Dubai is India’s continuous struggle to demand “equity and climate justice” in the face of a growing tendency to overlook the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibility – considered key to climate negotiations from the developing world’s perspective.

In simple terms, the CBDR norms suggest that the rich nations, which benefited economically from the Industrial Revolution much more than the rest of the world, should also pay up more to clean the environment and leave some carbon space for the emerging economies and the developing world to grow. Convincing the privileged ones to follow such principles remains the biggest battle for Indian climate negotiators in the last two decades.

“India is striking a balance between the economy and ecology. We have 17 per cent of the world’s population but contribute less than 4% of the global carbon emission,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Dubai, as he announced New Delhi’s proposal to host the COP33 in 2028, two years before India is set to emerge as the third largest economy of the world.

Modi said that the country was on track to achieve its voluntary emission cut targets and some of the targets had been achieved years in advance.