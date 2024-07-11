Country not satisfied with lackadaisical approach, demands pro-activeness: PM Modi to trainee officers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee IAS officers to provide the best possible governance and quality of life to citizens as he said that 'New India' is not satisfied with a lackadaisical approach and demands pro-activeness.

It is their choice, he told them, whether they will act as speed-breakers or superfast highways in service delivery. The saturation approach pursued by his government to reach out to every entitled beneficiary of welfare schemes ensures social justice and prevents discrimination, he said according to a statement.

He told the trainee officers of the 2022 batch that they should aspire to be catalytic agents, and they will feel satisfaction when they see change happening in front of their eyes.