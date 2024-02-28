Courts must be vigilant in abetment of suicide cases: Supreme Court sets free man accused of driving wife to suicide

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said courts must remain very careful and vigilant in applying the correct principles of law governing the subject of abetment of suicide of a woman within seven years of marriage or it may give an impression that the conviction is not legal but rather moral.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra acquitted appellant Naresh Kumar in a case related to the suicide of his wife on November 19, 1993. The couple had married on May 10, 1992.

The bench expressed its anguish, saying the ordeal for the appellant, which started some time in 1993, came to the end in 2024, i.e. almost after a period of 30 years of suffering.

The bench said the criminal justice system of the country can itself be a punishment.

"It is exactly what has happened in this case. It did not take more than 10 minutes for this court to reach an inevitable conclusion that the conviction of the appellant convict for the offence punishable under Section 306 of the IPC is not sustainable under law," the bench said.

The court said due to the mere fact that the deceased committed suicide within a period of seven years of her marriage, the presumption under Section 113A of the Evidence Act would not automatically apply.