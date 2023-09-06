CPI(M) ally Kerala Congress (B) terms Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' a blunder

Udhayanidhi on Saturday was speaking at a Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum when he said the very name 'Sanatan' is from Sanskrit. "What is the meaning of 'Sanatan'? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one can pose any question and that is the meaning." 'Sanatan' divided people on the basis of caste, he had alleged.