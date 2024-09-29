Home
CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat to be Polit Bureau's interim coordinator; new Secretary-General after Party Congress in April

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) now in session in New Delhi, took the decision after the demise of the sitting General Secretary of the party, Sitaram Yechury.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 07:43 IST

Comments

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat will be the interim coordinator of the Polit Bureau and the Central Committee, the party said on Sunday.

Karat will be the coordinator as an interim arrangement until the 24th Party Congress to be held in April 2025 at Madurai.

More to follow...

Published 29 September 2024, 07:43 IST
