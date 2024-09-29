CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat to be Polit Bureau's interim coordinator; new Secretary-General after Party Congress in April

CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat will be the interim coordinator of the Polit Bureau and the Central Committee, the party said on Sunday.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) now in session in New Delhi, took the decision after the demise of the sitting General Secretary of the party, Sitaram Yechury.

Karat will be the coordinator as an interim arrangement until the 24th Party Congress to be held in April 2025 at Madurai.

