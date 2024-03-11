'Credit-jeevi PM's hypocrisy knows no limits,' says Congress for PM taking credit of flight test of Agni-5 missile

"The credit-jeevi PM's hypocrisy knows no limits. DRDO should of course be congratulated but Mr. Modi has spared no effort in demoralising the DRDO," he said.

"He has set up 2 committees in the last 3 years to essentially see how DRDO can be privatised or simply shut down," Ramesh added.

The Agni-5, with a range of 5,000 km, is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country. The missile can bring almost the entire Asia, including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe, under its striking range.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.