Cultural heritage both pillar of past and pathway to future: Kishan Reddy at G20 ministerial meeting

Addressing ministers and other delegates at the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, he also said that the discussions and deliberations that have taken place as a part of the Culture Working Group meeting and the Global Thematic Webinars have been "remarkable and inspiring".

The Culture Ministers' Meeting aims to catalyse collective actions for accelerating progress' on the four priority areas for culture. These are protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy, and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture.