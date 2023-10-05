CWC meeting on Oct 9; caste census, upcoming polls and targeting of Oppn leaders on agenda

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in New Delhi next Monday to discuss the evolving political situation in the country, including those related to caste census, upcoming elections to five states and the targeting of Opposition politicians by investigating agencies.

The meeting on October 9 at 10.30 am chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes a week after the Bihar government released caste data of the state following a survey and set the pitch for a vigorous campaign on the issue by the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties.

The party will send an unambiguous message to its workers, especially against the backdrop of criticism of ‘jitna aabadi, utna haq’ (proportional representation) pitch from leaders like Abhishek Singhvi, where it stands.