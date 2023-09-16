CWC raises concern over pushing legislations hurriedly, resolves to make I.N.D.I.A an ideological, electoral success

The Congress Working Committee, at its meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, raised concerns about the BJP-led Centre pushing ‘far-reaching’ legislations hurriedly without proper scrutiny and discussion.
“The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections. A special Session of Parliament is called all of a sudden. The Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister identifying nine pressing issues of public concern and importance that need to be debated in this special session. The CWC thanks her for this initiative and also for the continuing interest she is taking in the strengthening of the party organisation. The CWC also demands that the Women’s Reservation Bill be passed during the special session,” said the CWC.
CWC felt that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal is yet another brazen attack on the federal structure of the country.
“The Modi government has systematically undermined federalism through overriding legislation, reduction in the States’ share of tax revenues, misuse of the office of Governor, creating roadblocks in implementing schemes and programmes in Opposition-governed states like it has happened in regard to the food security guarantee in Karnataka, and denying emergency funds and disaster relief to states like Himachal Pradesh that has been hit by floods and landslides,” the committee said.
The CWC unequivocally condemned the incursions by China into Indian-held territory and repeated provocations like publishing a map of the country that shows Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India as its territory.
“Most unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s clean chit to China on 19th June, 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans, and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions. The CWC calls upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India,” the party said.
The CWC has welcomed the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). “This has already rattled the Prime Minister and the BJP. The CWC reiterates the Congress party’s resolve to make the INDIA initiative an ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union Government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable,” it said.