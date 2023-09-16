CWC raises concern over pushing legislations hurriedly, resolves to make I.N.D.I.A an ideological, electoral success

“The Modi government has systematically undermined federalism through overriding legislation, reduction in the States’ share of tax revenues, misuse of the office of Governor, creating roadblocks in implementing schemes and programmes in Opposition-governed states like it has happened in regard to the food security guarantee in Karnataka, and denying emergency funds and disaster relief to states like Himachal Pradesh that has been hit by floods and landslides,” the committee said.

The CWC unequivocally condemned the incursions by China into Indian-held territory and repeated provocations like publishing a map of the country that shows Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India as its territory.

“Most unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s clean chit to China on 19th June, 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans, and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions. The CWC calls upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India,” the party said.

The CWC has welcomed the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). “This has already rattled the Prime Minister and the BJP. The CWC reiterates the Congress party’s resolve to make the INDIA initiative an ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union Government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable,” it said.