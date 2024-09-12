CWRC tells Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to use water judiciously

New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Thursday asked both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to utilise Cauvery basin reservoirs water judiciously and conserve it for future needs.
In the meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee chaired by its chairman Vineed Gupta, Karnataka said that as on September 11, the cumulative flow at Biligundlu was 192.37 tmc feet of water as against the stipulated flow of 99.86 tmc feet of water.
The excess flow from Karnataka should be adjusted against stipulated flows in the subsequent period. The state also said that it was expecting a favorable rainfall situation would continue in the balance period of monsoon, a statement from Karnataka said.
Tamil Nadu again reiterated that the excess flow recorded at Biligundlu was due to the surplus from the major reservoirs of Karnataka. This time also Karnataka has released water only when its reservoirs are full, Tamil Nadu said.
Tamil Nadu requested the CWRC to direct Karnataka to release stipulated flows as per final award of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court.
The Chairman of the CWRC advised both the states to utilize water judiciously and conserve the storage, the statement said.
Published 12 September 2024, 15:27 IST