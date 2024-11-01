Day after Diwali, multiple fire incidents reported across India

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a shop in Telangana's Jagtial last night. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5u3TP3UFkH— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2024
In a second instance, a massive fire broke out at a building's balcony in Ghaziabad last night. The incident happened at the Gardenia Glamour Society.
In yet another Ghaziabad incident, a fire broke out at a building in Indirapuram's Gyankhand yesterday. A crowd was gathered near the area where the incident took place while fire trucks can be seen on site.
In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, a massive fire broke out at a furniture store Bhadoria Chauraha which comes under Sisamau police station area.
In Ghaziabad, a fire broke out in a building in Trans Hindon area last night. People can be seen crowded at the place where the incident happened.
A fire also erupted at a firecracker shop in Bihar's Nalanda last night. The shop where the incident took place is said to be operating illegally.
ANI quoted Delhi Fire Services saying fire department received the highest number of calls in the last 10 years on Diwali night. The total number of calls received has gone up to 320 till November 1. Three deaths and 12 people getting injured was reported after hundreds of calls on Thursday night.
While many such fire incidents happened on the night of Diwali, several places also reported air quality index (AQI) in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.
Places like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab recorded poor air quality on Thursday. The authorities in Haryana, Punjab had granted permission to burn only "green crackers" for a restricted period of time on Diwali day.
(With PTI inputs)