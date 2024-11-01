Day after Diwali, multiple fire incidents reported across India

While many such fire incidents happened on the night of Diwali, several places also reported air quality index (AQI) in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.



Places like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab recorded poor air quality on Thursday. The authorities in Haryana, Punjab had granted permission to burn only "green crackers" for a restricted period of time on Diwali day.



(With PTI inputs)