Day after receiving Ram Mandir replica from Modi, Macron visits Sufi saint's shrine

Dougnac is married to an Indian and has been living in India for 22 years. She writes for two French media outlets.

“This matter is being dealt by the relevant department in the Government of India. And I think the key element in this to focus is the frame of reference in which we look at it. The frame of reference to look at is, the compliance with the rules and regulations of the country,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, while briefing media-persons in New Delhi on Friday. “I don't think this has got anything else to do with the other aspects of journalism, etc. People are free to do what they are accredited to do in a given space. But here, I think the principal issue is whether the person is compliant with the rules and regulations of the state, under which they come.”

The foreign secretary confirmed that Paris had taken up the issue with New Delhi before and during the visit of the French president. India conveyed its position to the French side.