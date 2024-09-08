Days after joining Congress, Bajrang Punia receives threat message; police launch probe

Chandigarh: Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia, who recently joined the Congress, received a threat message over WhatsApp warning him of dire consequences, police said on Sunday.

Punia has filed a complaint at Bahalgarh police station in Sonipat.

A police official said they received a complaint from Punia, after which they launched an investigation.

When asked about reports claiming that Punia was asked to quit Congress or be prepared to face dire consequences, Bahalgarh police station SHO Madan Singh said over the phone, "The matter is under investigation..."